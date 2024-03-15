SOCAR President meets with representatives of World Economic Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 15, 2024, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with Espen Mehlum, Head of Energy Transition and Regional Acceleration Research at the World Economic Forum, and René Van Heusden, Head of Oil and Gas Industry Affairs, News.az reports.

During the meeting, representatives of the World Economic Forum were informed about the transformation of SOCAR from an oil and gas company into an international energy company and about other strategic goals defined in the Corporate Strategy until 2035. It was noted that the energy transition has been identified as one of the priority areas for the company’s development, and the importance of the documents signed between SOCAR and international partner companies.

During the conversation, it was noted that COP29, which Azerbaijan will host, will make an important contribution to steps to combat climate change.

The parties reviewed the possibilities of expanding cooperation between SOCAR and the World Economic Forum, exchanged views on issues of digitalization, decarbonization, reduction of methane emissions, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

