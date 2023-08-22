SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan’s "Uzbekneftegaz" JSC Sidiqov Baxodirjon on the sidelines of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan business forum, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that important steps had been taken towards the implementation of the tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to expand cooperation in the energy area between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The sides stressed the importance of the documents signed between SOCAR and "Uzbekneftegaz" on the sidelines of the last meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan intergovernmental commission held in Shusha on July 18 in terms of expanding cooperation.

The two also discussed the current situation and prospects for cooperation between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz in the field of trading and logistics of oil, petrochemical, gas-chemical and other petroleum products, training of personnel.

The parties signed an agreement on the participation of "Uzbekneftegaz" in oil and gas projects of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as an agreement on cooperation between SOCAR, the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan and "Uzbekneftegaz" JSC in terms of participation of SOCAR in oil and gas projects in Uzbekistan.

News.Az