SocialFi markets expands as coldware, BlockchainFX and Remittix increase investors holdings

The SocialFi market has entered an aggressive growth phase, with Coldware (COLD) leading the charge as a presale project merging Web3 hardware, security, and decentralized connectivity.

While most SocialFi tokens focus on digital engagement alone, Coldware (COLD) is taking the sector further by integrating mobile devices, secure communication protocols, and blockchain-based storage into a unified ecosystem. This unique positioning has not only attracted SocialFi enthusiasts but also cross-market investors from DeFi, GameFi, and the NFT space.

Coldware’s SocialFi edge

Coldware’s approach to SocialFi is rooted in real-world usability. Instead of offering just another platform for social interaction, COLD is building hardware-enabled blockchain access points, enabling secure participation in decentralized communities anywhere. These devices, combined with its proprietary dApps, will allow token holders to interact, trade, and collaborate without depending on centralized servers. For SocialFi users, this creates a new layer of control over privacy and data ownership, something that traditional platforms simply cannot match.

The presale momentum behind Coldware (COLD) underscores its appeal. Early-stage investors are drawn to its utility-first roadmap, which promises more than speculative hype. With its focus on security and accessibility, Coldware is positioned to be a foundational player in the SocialFi ecosystem, potentially rivaling current market leaders while carving out a niche in blockchain-integrated hardware.

BlockchainFX delivers multi-asset potential

BlockchainFX (BFX) is another name making waves in this SocialFi investment surge. Currently at $5.08M raised from 4,323 participants, BFX is closing in on its $5.5M softcap. Its multi-asset trading platform, which plans to host over 500 tradeable assets including crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, appeals to a broad range of investors looking for cross-market exposure. With features like daily staking rewards in both BFX and USDT, instant asset swaps, and redistribution of up to 70% of trading fees to users, BlockchainFX provides the passive income layer that complements SocialFi interaction.

While BlockchainFX’s model differs from Coldware (COLD)’s hardware-driven approach, the overlap in investor interest shows a clear appetite for platforms that blend financial tools with blockchain-enabled user communities. Many traders are now diversifying into both projects, seeing them as complementary plays in a maturing SocialFi market.

Remittix targets cross-border payment growth

Adding to the mix is Remittix, a project positioned at the intersection of SocialFi and global finance. By leveraging blockchain to simplify international remittances, it aims to reduce costs and improve transaction speed for users worldwide. While details of its presale traction have been less public than Coldware (COLD) and BlockchainFX (BFX), investor sentiment remains positive due to its focus on a multi-billion-dollar remittance market. In the SocialFi context, Remittix enables direct peer-to-peer value exchange across borders, aligning well with decentralized community building.

The SocialFi expansion effect

The convergence of these three projects is signaling a broader expansion phase for SocialFi. Coldware’s secure hardware and decentralized access, BlockchainFX’s multi-asset platform with staking incentives, and Remittix’s cross-border transaction solutions collectively showcase the diversity within the SocialFi trend. This is attracting not just retail traders but also larger crypto investment groups, who see SocialFi evolving beyond hype-driven meme tokens into a robust ecosystem supporting multiple real-world use cases.

Investor outlook: A three-token strategy

For investors seeking diversified SocialFi exposure, holding all three tokens offers a balanced mix of utility, financial service integration, and global transaction capabilities. Coldware (COLD) anchors the portfolio with its security-first Web3 infrastructure, BlockchainFX adds multi-market trading and passive rewards, and Remittix provides a global value-transfer channel. Together, they represent a forward-looking approach to the next stage of blockchain adoption in the social economy.

As the SocialFi market expands, the projects with tangible infrastructure, sustainable tokenomics, and real-world integrations are set to lead. Coldware’s presale is already positioning it for a breakout, and with BlockchainFX nearing its softcap and Remittix entering its growth phase, investors are preparing for a multi-project SocialFi rally that could define the sector’s 2025 narrative.

