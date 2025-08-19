News.az
News
Softbank
Tag:
Softbank
SoftBank completes $40 billion investment in OpenAI, source says
30 Dec 2025-22:57
SoftBank in advanced talks to acquire DigitalBridge
29 Dec 2025-10:47
Coupang hit by massive data leak, police investigate
01 Dec 2025-14:57
SoftBank shares tumble after mega Nvidia sale
12 Nov 2025-13:15
Asian shares mostly higher as US stocks rebound
12 Nov 2025-12:57
Japan's SoftBank sells entire Nvidia stake for $5.83 billion
11 Nov 2025-12:06
Credit Suisse loses $440 million UK lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill collapse
15 Oct 2025-13:58
SoftBank to acquire ABB’s robotics unit in $5.4 billion deal
08 Oct 2025-11:20
OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce 5 new AI data centers under Stargate
24 Sep 2025-11:41
Intel stock jumps on $2 billion SoftBank investment
19 Aug 2025-15:27
