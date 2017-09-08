Solar flare to have negative effect on people and equipment

Solar flare to have negative effect on people and equipment

Scientists believe that largest explosions in the solar system yesterday may affect human population.

Report informs citing Russian media that powerful magnetic storm is expected. The Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences says that magnetic storm can cause failure of electronic equipment, which will reach maximum on September 8-9.

News.Az

