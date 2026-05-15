Solomon Islands elects former China critic Matthew Wale as prime minister

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Solomon Islands parliament has elected opposition leader Matthew Wale as the country’s new prime minister following the ousting of incumbent Jeremiah Manele in a no-confidence vote last week.

Wale secured victory in a parliamentary ballot, defeating rival Peter Shanel Agovaka by 26 votes to 22, according to governor general David Tiva Kapu, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

His election marks a political shift in the Pacific nation, which has faced growing geopolitical attention due to its relations with China and Western partners.

Wale has served as opposition leader since 2019, the year Solomon Islands switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, and has previously called for greater transparency in government dealings with foreign companies.

A former accountant from Malaita province, Wale has also been critical of the 2022 security agreement signed between Solomon Islands and China, which drew concern from the United States and regional partners.

However, his stance has softened in recent years, and during a 2025 visit to Beijing he expressed support for China’s development model and the one-China principle.

Following his election, Wale said he was taking office at a “difficult time” amid global instability and rising geopolitical tensions.

Experts described his win as a “seismic shift” in Solomon Islands politics, suggesting he may take a more moderate approach to foreign relations while focusing on domestic priorities such as health, education and policing.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated Wale and said he looked forward to strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az