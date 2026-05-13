Son of ex-Mississippi governor killed in Louisiana plane crash

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Dan Fordice, the son of former Mississippi Governor Kirk Fordice, was killed on Tuesday in a plane crash near the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport in northeast Louisiana.

Authorities said the single-engine aircraft went down in Madison Parish during the afternoon hours, with Fordice as the only person on board, News.Az reports, citing Wapt.

Fordice was a businessman, veteran, and experienced pilot from Vicksburg. His father served as governor of Mississippi from 1992 to 2000.

Officials confirmed that the cause of the crash remains under investigation as authorities continue examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

News.Az