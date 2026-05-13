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Son of ex-Mississippi governor killed in Louisiana plane crash

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Son of ex-Mississippi governor killed in Louisiana plane crash
Photo: KNOE

Dan Fordice, the son of former Mississippi Governor Kirk Fordice, was killed on Tuesday in a plane crash near the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport in northeast Louisiana.

Authorities said the single-engine aircraft went down in Madison Parish during the afternoon hours, with Fordice as the only person on board, News.Az reports, citing Wapt.

Fordice was a businessman, veteran, and experienced pilot from Vicksburg. His father served as governor of Mississippi from 1992 to 2000.

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Officials confirmed that the cause of the crash remains under investigation as authorities continue examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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