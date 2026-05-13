U.S. Air Force T-38 jet crashes in Mississippi - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon II training aircraft crashed in Mississippi shortly after takeoff on May 12.

The incident occurred after departure from Columbus Air Force Base in the afternoon, though the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined, News.Az reports, citing Alaska News.

Both pilots successfully ejected from the aircraft and were later rescued. Authorities confirmed that their lives are not in danger and they were evacuated for medical evaluation as a precaution.

A special commission has been deployed to investigate the accident and determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

News.Az