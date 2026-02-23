Sony unveils tech to track sources of AI-generated music

According to the company, the system enables composers, songwriters and publishers to seek compensation from AI developers if their works are used without permission, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The technology works by extracting data from an AI model and comparing AI-generated music to original compositions, measuring their respective contributions to help determine appropriate revenue distribution.

A spokesperson for the entertainment division said the initiative is intended to support a framework in which creators receive fair compensation for their work.

Efforts to protect intellectual property have become increasingly significant across the group. In 2024, Sony Music Entertainment filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the United States against a company over the alleged use of AI to generate music based on protected content.