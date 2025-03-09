Yandex metrika counter

Sources: Taliban and Pakistan agree to reopen Torkham border

Sources: Taliban and Pakistan agree to reopen Torkham border

Taliban representatives and Pakistani officials have agreed to a ceasefire and to reopen the Torkham border crossing after talks to ease recent tensions, local sources told Amu on Sunday, News.Az reported.

The talks, held on Sunday, included 35 Taliban representatives and 40 officials from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said.

According to the sources, the negotiations also addressed the assessment and reconstruction of damaged areas in disputed sections around Torkham.

Officials confirmed that once a final agreement is reached on the contested border areas, trade and travel through the key crossing will resume.

Earlier, sources told Amu that a crucial meeting was scheduled for Sunday, bringing together tribal leaders, elders, and business representatives from both Afghanistan and Pakistan to discuss the border clashes and the reopening of the crossing.

Torkham has been closed for 17 days, disrupting trade and movement. Pakistani authorities cited the Taliban’s construction of new outposts and facilities near the border as the reason for the closure.


