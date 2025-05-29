Sources: Taliban, Pakistani forces clash at border in Helmand - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local sources confirmed that clashes erupted early Thursday between Taliban and Pakistani forces in the Barmalcha district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand Province.

The fighting, which began in the early morning hours, was ongoing as of now (around 11:30 am Kabul time). There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Tensions between the Taliban and Pakistani military forces have flared repeatedly along the shared border — particularly in areas where the boundary remains disputed or poorly demarcated. Previous incidents have included deadly firefights, border closures and artillery exchanges.

