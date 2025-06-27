South African president confirms dismissal of deputy minister over unauthorized U.S. visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified on Friday that Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Andrew Whitfield was removed from his position for visiting the United States without his permission, News.az reports citing BBC.

Ramaphosa said in a statement that although it is not common practice for the president to provide reasons for appointments or dismissals, "several unfortunate statements and outright distortions by a number of people" have made it necessary to do so.

"Whitfield was removed as a deputy minister because he undertook an international visit without the permission of the president. His travel to the United States was a clear violation of the rules and established practices governing the conduct of members of the executive," Ramaphosa said.

"All international travel by members of the executive must always be undertaken with the express permission of the president," he added. "This practice is rigorously observed and adhered to by all members of the executive. However, Whitfield deliberately chose to violate this rule and practice."

Whitfield, a member of the former opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), was part of a delegation that traveled to the United States in February after Washington's relations with South Africa soured. His removal was announced on Thursday.

Whitfield was appointed to the post in July 2024 following the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU). The country's general elections took place in May last year, which did not produce an outright winner, leading to the creation of the GNU by 10 political parties.

Following Whitfield's removal, the DA gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to fire some of the ministers and deputies who are facing allegations of impropriety.

In response, Ramaphosa said he shall not yield to threats and ultimatums, especially from members of the executive that he has the prerogative to appoint in accordance with the constitution.

