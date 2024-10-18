South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform calls for cease-fire in Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, which concluded in Istanbul, issued a joint declaration calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Middle East and condemning violations of international law in Gaza and Lebanon.

Foreign ministers from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, and Russia participated in the talks, which focused on regional cooperation and international concerns.The ministers strongly condemned "serious violations" of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law that could jeopardize regional peace and security.The joint statement urged an immediate end to "all attacks and atrocities" in the Middle East through a cease-fire, as well as unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for those affected by the conflict.Recognizing the rise in terrorist and criminal activity in the region, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all forms under relevant UN Security Council resolutions.Ministers emphasized the importance of dialogue, opportunities for regional cooperation, and open discussion of major international issues.They appreciated the positive dynamics in the normalization and development of relations among all of the region’s countries.Emphasizing the importance of peaceful dispute resolution, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs of countries, prohibition of the threat or use of force, and respect for human rights, in light of the need to have good neighborly relations resulting from common efforts to realize mutual interests.The platform agreed to explore further cooperation opportunities in transportation, communication, trade, energy, investment, and connectivity. They also stressed the importance of cultural cooperation and people-to-people contacts in education, science, tourism, and sports.Ministers emphasized regional economic cooperation's positive role in fostering trust, prosperity, and stability, as well as its potential to turn conflicts into opportunities for economic development.The platform reiterated that its doors are open for Georgia's participation in the forum and agreed to decide on the date and venue of the next meeting through diplomatic channels.The first talks in the 3+3 format were held in Moscow in December 2021 at the deputy foreign ministers’ level, also without Georgia's participation.Visiting foreign chiefs thanked Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for hosting the successful meeting.

News.Az