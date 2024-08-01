South India landslide death toll rises to 277

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the catastrophic landslides that struck the southern Indian state of Kerala has risen to 277, News.Az reports citing Indian media.

The tragedy unfolded after two days of incessant rainfall, triggering three massive landslides within a span of just four hours in the Wayanad district.According to the state's health department, more than 200 people have been injured in the calamity, while 227 individuals remain unaccounted for. Authorities have confirmed that there are no reports of casualties or injuries among Russian citizens in the affected area.The landslides have wreaked havoc, sweeping away numerous homes, destroying roads, and collapsing a bridge. Rescue operations are ongoing, with military personnel, Indian Air Force equipment, and search dogs being deployed to aid in the efforts.

