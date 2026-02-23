South Korea, Brazil boost trade and mineral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Seoul on Monday to strengthen cooperation across trade, key minerals, technology, and culture. The leaders agreed to elevate their countries’ relationship into a strategic partnership and support stability on the Korean Peninsula.

During a joint press conference, Lee said, “Peace, built on conditions where conflict isn’t needed, is the strongest form of security.” The summit saw the signing of 10 memorandums of understanding covering trade, industrial policy, strategic minerals, digital economy including AI, agriculture, health, biotech, small-business exchanges, and joint efforts against cybercrime and transnational threats, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The leaders also adopted a four-year action plan outlining concrete steps to expand cooperation in defence, space, and food security. Brazil, South Korea’s largest trading partner in South America, aims to attract investment in its rare-earth and nickel reserves.

Lula’s visit marks his first state trip to South Korea in 21 years. President Lee highlighted their shared backgrounds, noting Lula’s rise from child laborer to global democratic leader. The leaders previously met at the G7 in Canada and the G20 in South Africa, bonding over experiences in early work life.

A state banquet will follow Monday evening, featuring Korean barbecue, Brazilian bossa nova, a Korean jazz band, and a children’s choir.

