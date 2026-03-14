Several injured in seven-story building fire in Seoul

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A fire broke out at a seven-story building in Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, in South Korea on Saturday evening, leaving 10 people injured.

The fire is believed to have started at a guesthouse on the third floor of the building at around 6:10 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

So far, two people were seriously injured, and eight others sustained minor injuries, with some of the injured reported to be foreign nationals.

Fire authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response and were conducting firefighting operations.

News.Az