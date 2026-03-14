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Several injured in seven-story building fire in Seoul

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Several injured in seven-story building fire in Seoul
Source: News1

A fire broke out at a seven-story building in Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, in South Korea on Saturday evening, leaving 10 people injured.

The fire is believed to have started at a guesthouse on the third floor of the building at around 6:10 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

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So far, two people were seriously injured, and eight others sustained minor injuries, with some of the injured reported to be foreign nationals.

Fire authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response and were conducting firefighting operations.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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