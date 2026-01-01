South Korea conducts first airborne security inspection of 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back conducted his first inspection of the year on Thursday aboard an airborne early warning aircraft amid ongoing security concerns over North Korea, the defense ministry said.

Ahn flew on the E-737 Peace Eye, accompanied by KF-21, FA-50, and TA-50 jets, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The ministry noted that this marked the first time homegrown aircraft were used for such an escort mission.

“Sustainable peace is possible when a nation has the strength to defend itself,” Ahn said, emphasizing that the military must proactively prepare for future security challenges through independent defense capabilities.

During the flight, Ahn spoke with commanders from several units, including the captain of the ROKS Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer deployed in the East Sea, and a Marine battalion commander stationed on Baengnyeong Island near the maritime border with North Korea.

News.Az