South Korea conducts first overseas live-fire drills in Qatar

South Korean tanks and howitzers have participated in combined live-fire drills in Qatar, marking the Army's first overseas exercise with armored vehicles, officials announced on Monday.

Earlier this month, a contingent of some 100 South Korean soldiers, four K2 tanks and four K9 self-propelled howitzers arrived in Qatar aboard a Navy landing ship to take part in the drills at the Al Qalayel training center, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

It marked the first time for the Army's tanks and self-propelled howitzers to join overseas drills.

At the desert training ground, South Korean troops held combined combat drills with Qatar's Leopard 2A7 tanks and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers to bolster their live-fire capabilities, according to the Army.

The Army said it will conduct additional live-fire and maneuver drills with Qatari troops over the exercise period set to end Sunday.

The combined exercise takes place after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in February to strengthen cooperation in the defense sector.

News.Az 

