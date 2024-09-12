South Korea plans to lift ban on short-selling for all stocks

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's leading financial regulator has announced its intention to lift the short-selling ban by the end of March and will ensure that all necessary rule adjustments are completed by that time, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.

The objective is to allow the strategy across all equities, not just in a limited number of stocks, Financial Services Commission chairman Kim Byoung-hwan said Thursday.While the country had previously said that the prohibition would be extended to March 30, there was uncertainty about whether the popular trading practice would resume afterward.

