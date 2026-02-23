South Korea's broadcasters sue OpenAI for copyright violation

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's three major terrestrial broadcasters are suing OpenAI, the developer of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, for copyright infringement, according to a statement released by the Korean Broadcasters Association on Monday.

The three broadcasters – KBS, MBC and SBS – accuse OpenAI of utilizing their content to train ChatGPT without permission, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Through this lawsuit, it added, the broadcasters seek to hold OpenAI "legally accountable for intellectual property infringement."

The broadcasters said that the tech company was aware of paid licensing agreements with media outlets for the use of their content. However, they argued that OpenAI refused to negotiate, maintaining a "discriminatory copyright policy."

"In a reality where individual domestic creators and copyright holders face difficulties in suing global big tech companies due to litigation costs and the burden of proof," this lawsuit was filed to ensure that the rights of creators and copyright holders are protected and that fair compensation is provided, the statement added.

They emphasized the lawsuit as a matter of South Korea's data sovereignty.

This lawsuit also marks the first one filed by the three broadcasters against a global AI company, according to the statement.

News.Az