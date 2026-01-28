South Korea sentences ex-first lady to 20 months in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court on Wednesday sentenced the former South Korean first lady, Kim Keon Hee, to one year and eight months in prison after finding her guilty of accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church.

The Seoul Central District Court, however, acquitted Kim of charges related to alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and violations of the Political Funds Act, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki and his team had sought a 15-year prison sentence for Kim.

News.Az