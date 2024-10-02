South Korea unveils powerful Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile at military parade

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea showcased its most advanced ballistic missile, the Hyunmoo-5, for the first time during an annual military parade, underscoring the country’s readiness to address threats from North Korea.

The Hyunmoo-5 – which analysts say is capable of carrying an 8-tonne conventional warhead that can penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground bunkers in North Korea – was the centrepiece of the Armed Forces Day parade at a Seoul airbase which also included some 5,300 troops, 340 types of military equipment and aircraft flypasts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. A second, smaller parade took place on the streets of Seoul, drawing large crowds.“If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face the resolute and overwhelming response of our military and the [South Korea]-US alliance,” President Yoon Suk-yeol told thousands of troops who gathered at the base on Tuesday. “That day will be the end of the North Korean regime.”“The North Korean regime must abandon the delusion that nuclear weapons will protect them,” Yoon said.Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has revived the tradition of annual military parades as part of his strategy of “peace through strength”, and has backed a stronger military alliance with the United States as well as closer cooperation between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.This year’s parade also included a flypast by a United States B-1B strategic bomber for the first time, while the US Eighth Army band and an armoured Stryker brigade also took part.Dubbed a “monster missile” by South Korean media, the Hyunmoo-5 was tested successfully last year.The military introduced the weapon as the “ultra high-power Hyunmoo ballistic missile”, which was positioned on two nine-axle transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) vehicles.The Hyunmoo-5 is categorised as short-range, but if topped with a 1-tonne warhead – typical for ballistic missiles – its range can exceed 5,000km (3,107 miles), according to Yu Yong-weon, a lawmaker on South Korea’s parliamentary defence committee.

News.Az