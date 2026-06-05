Former Yerevan mayor Gagik Beglaryan arrested in Armenia

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Former Mayor of Yerevan Gagik Beglaryan has been arrested amid an ongoing criminal investigation, the Anti-Corruption Committee said.

Beglaryan, who governed Yerevan from 2009 to 2010 and also served as Minister of Transport and Communications from 2012 to 2016, is charged with abuse of power and money laundering, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

The law enforcement agency said it has requested a court to place Beglaryan in pre-trial detention.

Other details were not immediately clear.

News.Az