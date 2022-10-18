Southern Gas Corridor is of great importance for Greece in terms of gas sources diversification: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor is of great importance for Greece in terms of the diversification of gas sources and routes, said Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Konstantinos Skrekas, who is paying a visit to Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Tuesday, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Skrekas also expressed high interest in expanding the SGC project and increasing gas volumes and stressed the importance of connection pipelines in this area.

The parties discussed issues arising from the cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

Minister Shahbazov informed his Greek counterpart about the work done within the green energy transition process in accordance with the current challenges in Azerbaijan. The importance of natural gas during the transition period was emphasized and information was given about gas deposits and reserves in our country in the context of doubling the volume of gas exports to Europe provided by the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union on strategic partnership in the energy sector. It was noted that in addition to natural gas to Europe, it is planned to export green energy in the future.

News.Az