SpaceX Dragon docks at ISS to return NASA astronauts

The Dragon capsule, named Endurance, carried NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov to the station early Sunday morning.

According to NASA, Crew-10 joined the "Expedition 72 crew of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Don Petitt, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner."

NASA said the number of crew aboard the space station is now 11 before "Crew-9 members Hague, Williams, Wilmore, and Gorbunov return to Earth following the crew handover period."