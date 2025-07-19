SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites into orbit from California

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands in the launch position during sunset at Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Image: SpaceX

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX successfully launched 24 new Starlink satellites late Friday night (July 18), expanding its growing constellation of internet-beaming spacecraft.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket roared off the pad at Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:52 p.m. local time (11:52 p.m. EDT, 0352 GMT on July 19). The night sky was lit up by the powerful engines as the booster carried the latest batch of Starlink satellites into space, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

About nine minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s upper stage successfully delivered the payload toward its target orbit. The satellites are expected to fully deploy into low Earth orbit roughly an hour after launch.

This mission adds to the ever-growing Starlink network, which aims to provide global broadband coverage. SpaceX continues to push forward with frequent launches to bolster the constellation, which already consists of thousands of satellites in orbit.

News.Az