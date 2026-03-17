SpaceX set to surpass 10,000 Starlink satellites with new launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX is preparing to launch 25 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from California, bringing the company close to having more than 10,000 satellites in low Earth orbit at the same time for the first time. This milestone comes less than seven years after its initial Starlink launch in May 2019.

The mission, designated Starlink Group 17-24, is scheduled for liftoff at 10:19:09 p.m. PDT on Monday (1:19:09 a.m. EDT / 05:19:09 UTC on Tuesday, March 17), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The launch coincides with the 100th anniversary of Robert H. Goddard’s first liquid-fueled rocket flight. A century later, the upcoming Falcon 9 mission will mark the 615th flight of SpaceX’s kerosene-fueled rocket.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Is Iran preparing to attack California with drone?

US sues California over zero-emission vehicle rules

FBI warns Iran eyeing drone strike on California

California studio helps autistic artists build Hollywood careers

Following liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the rocket will head south, marking the 17th orbital launch from the site this year.

The mission will use Falcon 9 booster B1088, making its 14th flight.

The booster has previously supported missions including NASA’s SPHEREx, Transporter-12, two flights for the National Reconnaissance Office, and nine earlier Starlink launches.

News.Az