+ ↺ − 16 px

S&P Global (SPGI.N), opens new tab said on Thursday it ​was not changing the requirements for entry into its major indices, dealing a setback to Elon Musk's SpaceX by ‌effectively ruling out a swift entry for the world's biggest-ever IPO into the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX), opens new tab.

Musk has rewritten the IPO playbook for SpaceX in many ways from planning to give retail investors a bigger role in allocations to pushing for early index inclusion, and structuring governance to preserve strong ​founder control, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The company is raising $75 billion and targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation that would place it among the top 10 most ​valuable U.S.-listed firms, even as only a fraction of its shares are available for trading.

But S&P ⁠said "exceptions to the financial viability, seasoning, and IWF (investable weight factor) requirements should not be granted solely based on market capitalization".

To ​be included in the S&P 500, a company must be profitable under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in its most recent quarter as ​well as for the sum of its most recent four quarters, according to one of the rules S&P left unchanged.

News.Az