SpaceX warns of chip risks, eyes own GPU production

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SpaceX is preparing for one of its boldest moves yet—building its own AI chips—as it warns investors about rising costs and fragile supply chains ahead of its highly anticipated IPO.

According to its pre-IPO filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SpaceX flagged “substantial capital expenditures” tied to advanced technologies, including the potential in-house production of GPUs—the powerful processors behind artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Why SpaceX wants its own chips?

Graphics processing units (GPUs) are critical for training AI models, powering data centers, and enabling next-generation technologies. But they are also expensive and increasingly difficult to secure.

SpaceX warned that it lacks long-term contracts with many chip suppliers, raising concerns about whether it can meet growing demand for computing power.

Currently, much of the AI chip ecosystem depends on companies like Nvidia, which designs GPUs, and TSMC, which manufactures them using highly advanced processes.

The company’s ambitions go beyond design. SpaceX is working alongside its sister companies to develop “Terafab”, a massive AI chip manufacturing complex planned in Austin, Texas.

The project is tied to Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, including Tesla and xAI. The goal: create chips for everything from autonomous vehicles to humanoid robots—and even space-based data centers.

However, many details remain unclear:

What specific chips will be produced

When production could begin

Whether GPUs will be a primary focus

Musk has hinted that Intel’s upcoming 14A manufacturing process could play a key role once the facility scales.

Building GPUs is one of the most complex feats in modern manufacturing. Companies like TSMC have spent decades refining processes that involve thousands of precise steps and billions of dollars in investment.

Unlike traditional chip development—where design, fabrication, and testing are often split across multiple firms—SpaceX aims to control the entire pipeline.

That level of vertical integration could offer long-term advantages, but it also comes with significant risks:

Massive upfront costs:

Uncertain timelines

Intense technical challenges

What it means for investors

The disclosure comes as SpaceX prepares for a potential $1.75 trillion IPO, putting its long-term strategy under intense scrutiny.

While the company is still expected to rely heavily on third-party suppliers, its push toward in-house GPU production signals a broader shift: reducing dependence on external partners in a world where AI demand is exploding.

With Big Tech projected to spend hundreds of billions on AI infrastructure this year, the race for chips is only accelerating—and SpaceX clearly doesn’t want to be left behind.

News.Az