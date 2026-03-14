- News
- Terafab
Tag:
Terafab
-
SpaceX secured tax incentives on Wednesday for its proposed Terafab chip manufacturing project in Grimes County, Texas, despite fierce opposition from residents who warned the development could strain local resources and transform the rural community.04 Jun 2026-00:40
-
-
SpaceX is pushing deeper into advanced technology with a massive new proposal that could reshape U.S. semiconductor production. The company, led by Elon Musk, has filed plans to invest $55 billion in a new chip manufacturing facility in Texas, according to a public filing released Wednesday.06 May 2026-14:26
-
-
SpaceX is preparing for one of its boldest moves yet—building its own AI chips—as it warns investors about rising costs and fragile supply chains ahead of its highly anticipated IPO.23 Apr 2026-09:15
-
-
Tesla is recruiting semiconductor engineers in Taiwan for its ambitious “Terafab” project, a vertically integrated chip manufacturing complex aimed at powering its artificial intelligence and robotics ambitions
17 Apr 2026-09:25
-
-
Elon Musk is moving forward with his ambitious Terafab project, as his team has reportedly begun contacting global semiconductor equipment suppliers to support the planned AI chip manufacturing complex.16 Apr 2026-09:31
-
-
Intel has announced it will join Elon Musk’s ambitious Terafab AI chip initiative, a large-scale semiconductor and computing infrastructure project also involving Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.07 Apr 2026-17:56
-
-
A proposed semiconductor venture by Elon Musk is unlikely to pose a meaningful challenge to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in the near term, with analysts pointing to significant execution risks, high costs and extended timelines.28 Mar 2026-19:29
-
-
Elon Musk has announced the launch of a massive semiconductor project in Austin, Texas, dubbed "Terafab," aimed at internalizing chip production for his expanding ecosystem of AI, robotics, and aerospace ventures.22 Mar 2026-12:57
-
-
Tesla shares saw a slight increase in early trading on Monday after CEO Elon Musk hinted that the company's highly anticipated "Terafab" semiconductor manufacturing project could launch within days.16 Mar 2026-23:26
-
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company’s Terafab project, aimed at producing artificial intelligence chips, is expected to launch within the next seven days.14 Mar 2026-19:28
-