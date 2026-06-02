Spain calls southern Lebanon violence 'unjustifiable,' urges truce

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Spain’s government forcefully denounced the escalating military violence in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, branding the hostilities "unjustifiable" and warning that they threaten to completely unravel a fragile, US-mediated ceasefire that has been in place since mid-April.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares outlined Madrid's sharp critique in a public statement on the social media platform X. Albares argued that the ongoing attacks represent a severe breach of regional stability and international norms, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"It violates the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, obstructs ongoing direct talks, exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, and undermines international efforts to consolidate the ceasefire."

— José Manuel Albares, Spanish Foreign Minister

Albares explicitly called on all combatants to immediately return to full compliance with the truce agreement originally hammered out on April 16. Furthermore, he emphasized Spain's continued backing for international diplomatic de-escalation initiatives, as well as Madrid's support for the Lebanese government's internal efforts to "restore the state's monopoly on the use of force throughout the country."

The sharp diplomatic intervention comes amid persistent military friction in the region. Israel has maintained regular cross-border operations since early March, striking positions following a wave of Hezbollah retaliatory actions tied to the broader war involving Iran.

The security situation remains incredibly volatile; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered troops to prepare strikes against targets within Beirut itself. While Netanyahu was ultimately restrained from hitting the Lebanese capital on Monday by US President Donald Trump—following warnings from Tehran that it would walk away from broader regional peace negotiations—the Israeli premier has vowed that military operations in southern Lebanon will proceed exactly as planned.

News.Az