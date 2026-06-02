Israeli forces cross border to abduct Syrian man in Quneitra raid

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Israeli military forces launched a cross-border dawn raid into Syria's southwestern Quneitra province on Tuesday, abducting a Syrian national from his home village.

According to a report by the state-linked Syrian television channel Al-Ikhbariya, the targeted incursion took place in the village of Ain Zivan, located near the volatile frontier. Syrian state authorities have not yet issued an official comment regarding the specific mechanics of the raid or the identity of the detained individual, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The cross-border operation marks yet another escalation in what local observers describe as near-daily Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty. The geopolitical dynamics along the border shifted dramatically following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024. In the immediate aftermath of Assad's ouster, Israel unilaterally declared the historic 1974 Disengagement Agreement null and void, moving its ground forces forward to permanently occupy the United Nations-monitored buffer zone along the Golan Heights frontier.

Despite the fact that the newly established administration in Damascus has not issued military threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have maintained an aggressive posture. Over the past year and a half, the Israeli military has executed frequent ground incursions and airstrikes across Syria, targeting military infrastructure, air defense equipment, and ammunition depots, while frequently resulting in civilian casualties.

News.Az