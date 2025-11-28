Spain confirms first African swine fever cases since 1994

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has reported its first African swine fever cases in more than three decades after two wild boar discovered dead near Barcelona tested positive for the virus, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Authorities have notified the European Union and activated emergency measures in the affected zone, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pig farms in the region have been urged to strengthen biosecurity protocols as investigators work to determine how the infection emerged.

