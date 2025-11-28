Yandex metrika counter

Belgium warns using frozen Russian assets could derail Ukraine peace deal

  • Politics
  • Share
Belgium warns using frozen Russian assets could derail Ukraine peace deal
Photo: Reuters

Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever warned that the European Union’s plan to use frozen Russian state assets to fund Ukraine could undermine efforts to reach a peace deal in the nearly four-year war.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, De Wever said rushing the proposed reparations loan scheme might prevent an eventual settlement. Last month, EU leaders discussed using €140 billion in frozen Russian assets as a loan for Kyiv but did not secure Belgium’s backing, where much of the funds are held, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The European Commission plans to address Belgium’s concerns in a draft legal proposal for supporting Ukraine in 2026 and 2027, but no legal text has yet been presented.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      