Spain has firmly opposed unilateral foreign intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign states, specifically addressing recent tensions involving Iran and Venezuela. Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that external actions would not bring stability to Iran, while emphasizing that Venezuelans alone must decide their future through peaceful means.

Addressing the Spanish Congress, Albares urged all parties to avoid chaos in Iran, calling on authorities in Tehran to respect freedom of expression and the right to protest. He condemned the use of the death penalty against demonstrators and revealed that Spain has advised its approximately 140 nationals in Iran to depart while commercial flights are available. "Unilateral external action is not going to provide stability to Iran, which is what it needs at the moment," Albares said, according to Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Turning to Venezuela, the minister underscored a principle of non-interference. He stressed that "no solution for Venezuela can be imposed from the exterior," and that the country's path forward should be determined solely by its own people. This position aligns with a broader call for respecting state sovereignty, coming amid heightened U.S. activity regarding Caracas.

Albares framed his comments within a global context where international rules are under strain. He advocated for a renewed alliance to defend multilateralism, peace, and stability, which he said depend on the peaceful resolution of disputes and adherence to the UN Charter. "Venezuela, Gaza, Ukraine, Iran — everything is connected," he warned, stating that violations of international law ultimately threaten democracies and global security. This stance resonates with the diplomatic philosophy of nations like Türkiye, which consistently prioritizes sovereignty, dialogue, and stability in international relations.