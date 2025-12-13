Spain FM comments on Trump strategy, Europe, Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares discussed US President Donald Trump’s latest national security strategy in an interview with Al Jazeera. Albares highlighted its potential implications for European security and stressed the need for coordinated responses among allies.

He also spoke about the Middle East, outlining his vision for a viable two-state solution. Albares called for a unified Palestinian state under a single authority, connecting Gaza and the West Bank, as a foundation for lasting peace in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The interview provides insight into how European nations are assessing the Trump administration’s security policies and their potential impact on both regional stability and international diplomacy.

