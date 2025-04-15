Spain rolls out new rules to limit unhealthy foods in schools

Spain rolls out new rules to limit unhealthy foods in schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain approved a new regulation on Tuesday to restrict the consumption of unhealthy foods in schools, according to public broadcaster RTVE.

“It is a regulation that will promote the daily consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes, fish, and quality meat, while also limiting ultra-processed foods, pre-cooked meals, and excessive fried foods,” Pablo Bustinduy, the minister for social rights and consumer affairs, told a news conference, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The decree promoting “healthy and sustainable” eating for students also eliminates sugary drinks, energy drinks and industrial pastries from vending machines and cafeterias in schools.

“The goal of this regulation is simply common sense: to ensure that all children, regardless of the income level of the neighborhood they live in, have access to five meals a week that are nutritious, balanced, healthy, and aligned with the standards of the World Health Organization and the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition,” Bustinduy added.

The decree also suggests that at least 45% of the fruits and vegetables served should seasonal.

“It will benefit Spanish farmers and livestock breeders in a difficult context like the current one, due to the international tariff war initiated by the US,” Bustinduy said.

News.Az