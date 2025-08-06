Spain rules out F-35, chooses between Eurofighter and Future Combat Air System

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has officially decided not to purchase US-made F-35 fighter jets, instead narrowing its choice to European alternatives: the Eurofighter and the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a spokesperson from the defense ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier reports from El Pais revealed that Spain had abandoned plans to acquire the F-35, produced by American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. The Spanish government had initially allocated €6.25 billion ($7.24 billion) in its 2023 budget for new fighter jets. However, increased defense spending focused primarily on European suppliers—part of a broader commitment to boost defense budgets to meet NATO’s 2% GDP target—made US purchases untenable, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a member of the Socialist Party, announced the defense spending hike earlier this year but resisted calls to increase it further to 5%. His position drew sharp criticism from then-US President Donald Trump, who threatened tariffs on Spanish goods in response.

The Eurofighter is a joint product of Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo, while FCAS is being developed collaboratively by Dassault Aviation, Airbus, and Indra Sistemas.

Lockheed Martin and the US embassy in Madrid have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

News.Az