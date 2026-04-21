Spain, Slovenia, Ireland seek EU talks on Israel treaty suspension

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Spain, Slovenia, and Ireland have asked the European Union to discuss the suspension of its association treaty with Israel, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The three countries sent a joint letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas last Friday, urging her to “urgently review the EU's response” and calling for action in light of the situation in Lebanon, as well as a recently approved Israeli law that would impose the death penalty by hanging on Palestinians convicted in Israeli military courts.

The ministers said the developments warranted a reassessment of the EU’s stance and response.

News.Az