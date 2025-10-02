Spain summons Israeli envoy over Gaza flotilla raid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has called in Israel’s top diplomat in Madrid following the interception of a Gaza-bound flotilla by Israeli commandos.

“Today I summoned the charge d’affaires here in Madrid,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He noted that 65 Spaniards are travelling with the flotilla.

Israel withdrew its ambassador to Madrid last year after Spain recognised a Palestinian state.

