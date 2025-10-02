Israeli forces intercept Gaza flotilla, detain 200 activists, including Greta Thunberg - VIDEO

A screengrab from a livestream video shows Israeli forces on board the Gaza-bound vessel Oxygono, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted in international waters on October 2, 2025 (Global Sumud Flotilla via Reuters)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces intercepted and raided the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to the Gaza Strip, detaining around 200 activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The flotilla organizers informed that Israeli naval units targeted the Yulara vessel with water cannons before boarding it and cutting all communications, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The flotilla has shared video footage appearing to show the Yulara vessel being hit by Israeli water cannon during its interception and boarding by Israeli forces earlier tonight.

Attacks continue in international waters on ships carrying humanitarian aid to #Gaza



Israeli forces deployed water cannons against the 'Maria Christina', a vessel of the Gaza-bound #GlobalSumudFlotilla pic.twitter.com/kJDvKs9UZe — News.Az (@news_az) October 2, 2025

Sharing a video clip of the apparent Israeli raid at sea, the Global Sumud Flotilla said all communication with the vessel was cut, and the “status of the participants and crew remains unconfirmed”.

“This is an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians. We call on governments and international institutions to demand their immediate safety and release,” the flotilla organisers said.

News.Az