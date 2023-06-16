Spain to send 20 armoured personal carriers, 4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain will give 20 armoured personal carriers and four Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said in a statement.

The equipment was previously under repair and is set to arrive in Poland on June 19. From there, it will be sent directly to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing the Kyiv Independent.

The Defense Minister also announced the donation of a Role 2+ hospital to Ukraine, a rapidly deployable emergency unit that is capable of supporting surgery and essential post-operative management.

Training of Ukrainian soldiers who will operate the Role 2+ will take place in Spain before the unit is sent.

Spain previously sent Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late April.

"Our commitment to support Ukraine in its search for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace will remain firm as long as it is necessary," Robles said.

Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces need Western battle tanks urgently to defend its territory and to push Russian troops out of Ukrainian territories.

The US is sending 31 of its Abrams tanks, the UK is providing 14 Challenger 2 tanks and Germany, 14 Leopards 2 tanks.

The Leopard 2 is used by a number of European countries and is considered to be easier to maintain and more fuel-efficient than most other Western tanks.

