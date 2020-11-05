Azerbaijan destroys enemy's military infrastructure in Tonashen village (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the operation carried out by the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the Tartar direction of the front, the enemy's military infrastructure was seriously damaged, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The headquarters of the 7th mountain rifle regiment of the 10th mountain rifle division of the Armenian armed forces in the village of Tonashen, barracks, vehicles loaded with ammunition, and other military infrastructure were destroyed by artillery strikes.

