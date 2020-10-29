Azerbaijani troops monitor operational situation: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on October 28 and night on October 29, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army and human settlements in different directions of the front with various weapons, including artillery and missiles.

The combat operations continued mainly in the Khojavend, Fizuli, and Gubadli directions of the front. Armenian troops’ attempts to attack were resolutely prevented, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry noted.

As a result of retaliatory measures against the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front, there are killed and wounded among the enemy's personnel.

During the day and at nighttime, a large number of Armenian forces, 2 - T-72 tanks, 2 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 14 different types of howitzers, several strongholds, and 6 auto vehicles in different directions of the front were destroyed and wrecked.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.

News.Az