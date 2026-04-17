President Aliyev attends opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

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The opening ceremony of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum was held on April 17 in Antalya, Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

At the ceremony, Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan delivered the opening speech.

This was followed by an address by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

News.Az