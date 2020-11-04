Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghjabadi districts under Armenian shelling

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 4, starting from 08:05, the Armenian armed forces units periodically fire at the Gusanli and Gazyan villages of the Tartar district, as well as the Hajilar, Garakhanli and Boyat villages of the Aghjabadi district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate resolute actions.

News.Az