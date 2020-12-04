Heydar Aliyev Center, "Flame Towers" and Baku Olympic Stadium lit up in colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)

Heydar Aliyev Center, "Flame Towers" and Baku Olympic Stadium lit up in colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)

Heydar Aliyev Center, "Flame Towers" and Baku Olympic Stadium lit up in colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 4, the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives to ensure the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was honored.

On this occasion, the Heydar Aliyev Center, "Flame Towers" and Baku Olympic Stadium have been illuminated in the colors of the flag of Azerbaijan.

As many as 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed in the Patriotic War.

News.Az