Military-political leadership of Armenia is far from realizing human values - top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It turns out that Yerevan, represented by the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, has already started accusing international humanitarian organizations. 84-year-old Misha Melkumyan was left alone on the battlefield by the fleeing Armenian army in need of physical help. Despite Azerbaijan's appeal through international organizations since October 18, Armenia refused to accept the man. The mentioned man also underwent medical examination with the participation of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"If Misha Melkumyan hadn't died a natural death, most likely he would also have been expected to be physically and psychologically tortured by the investigators of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, as it happened with the elderly woman who was handed over to the Armenian side."

"This once again testifies to the fact that the military-political leadership of Armenia is far from realizing human values and is not shy about turning the natural death of an 84-year-old man into an object of such political speculation," Hajiyev noted.

News.Az

News.Az