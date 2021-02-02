President Ilham Aliyev approves ‘Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development’

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-economic Development.”

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare and submit a draft "Strategy of socio-economic development for 2021-2025" within nine months to the Azerbaijani president.

In accordance with the order, when preparing the "Strategy for Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025", the Cabinet of Ministers will ensure the following:

- effective cooperation with leading international organizations and specialized consulting companies;

- involvement of relevant state bodies (institutions), scientific organizations, specialists, and civil society institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall also inform the Azerbaijani president once a year about the work done to implement the National Priorities and resolve other issues arising from this order.

The relevant state bodies shall take the necessary measures to fulfill the tasks arising from the national priorities.

News.Az