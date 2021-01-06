President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting on results of 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 6, a video meeting on the results of the year 2020 was held under the chairmanship of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting. The Head of State noted that the main result of 2020 is the liberation of our lands from occupation. With a historic victory within 44 days, Azerbaijan liberated its lands, inflicted crushing blows on the enemy, and defeated Armenia.

"This glorious victory has demonstrated to the world our strong will and determination of our people," President Ilham Aliyev said, stressing that our words and deeds coincide completely, Azerbaijan has honorably fulfilled its major task due to its political, economic, and military power.

Noting that parliamentary elections were held in our country in 2020, dialogue with political parties has been strengthened, personnel reforms are continuing, President Ilham Aliyev talked of the work carried out towards eliminating the consequences of the pandemic.

The Head of State underlined that although last year the economy shrank by slightly over 4%, the non-oil industry grew by over 11%. There was also growth in agriculture, and average monthly wages and pensions rose. The resources of the Oil Fund have not declined, on the contrary, they have increased. Thus, Azerbaijan has kept its currency reserves.

Highlighting another good news which came on December 31, President Ilham Aliyev said that the Southern Gas Corridor, its last segment, the TAP, had been fully commissioned. For the first time in history, Azerbaijani gas has already entered the European area. It is our historical achievement.

President Ilham Aliyev said international organizations highly appreciate work carried out in our country, Azerbaijan's rating in the World Bank's Doing Business Report has increased, and Azerbaijan was ranked 28th among 190 countries, and entered the top 10 most reformatory countries. The Head of State also listed the successes of Azerbaijan noted in the report of the World Economic Forum in Davos. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that large scale creative works will be carried out in the lands liberated from occupation this year and gave instructions in this regard.

Reports were heard at the meeting.

